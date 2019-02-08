2G Case: Delhi HC orders Shahid Balwa, others to plant 16k trees in the city

Delhi High Court on Thursday directed four individuals and three companies including Swan Telecom promoter Shahid Balwa to plant around 16,000 trees in Delhi's South Ridge forest area on account of failing to reply to CBI and Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeals in the 2G spectrum case.

Hearing ED and CBI's appeal in the case, Justice Najmi Waziri decreed Rajiv Agarwal and Asif Balwa, directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables, as well as Dynamic Realty, DB Realty and Nihar Constructions to plant 3,000 trees each.

Waziri also ordered private secretary to former Union Minister A Raja to plant 300 trees allowing him to file his response in the case as a last opportunity. Agarwal and Balwa were both asked to plant 500 trees each in South Delhi.

The court stipulated in its order that the plants should be indigenous, three and a half years of nursery age and six feet in height. Meanwhile, all respondents in the case will have to meet the Deputy Conservator of Forests on February 15 who will allot them the land for planting the trees.

They will also have to submit photographic proofs in the court ensuring plants' good health.

The last hearing regarding the case was in October 2018. The plantation order came following the CBI and ED's appeals challenging their acquittals in the money laundering case arising out of the 2G scam.

Also read: Rafale deal: Manohar Parrikar had asked defence ministry not to worry, says Nirmala Sitharaman