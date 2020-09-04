7 people killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore; many injured

At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Friday, September 4. Many are reported injured. The factor owner also died in the factory explosion. The incident happened at Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil. The police said that the blast completely damaged the building.



Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to seven in Cuddalore fire incident, says SP M Sree Abhinav https://t.co/lGY1REwZpl pic.twitter.com/WBgOOJVbbt ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Three fire engines arrived at the spot and the injured have been admitted to Cuddalore Government Hospital. The police are probing the cause of the blast that has claimed 7 lives so far. The Cuddalore District police chief has said that the firecracker factory was operating with proper licences.

Visuals show shocked people crying near the debris of a concrete structure that collapsed in the explosion. Bodies can be seen lying around and a crowd has also gathered at the accident. The industrial accident has happened at a time when the state government has allowed factories and industries to resume work with 100 per cent workforce amid COVID-19 crisis.