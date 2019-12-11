7th Pay Commission: Centre approves allowances to 4.5 lakh govt employees in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

7th Pay Commission allowances for central government employees in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been approved by the Centre. All the 7th Pay Commission pay and allowances would be available to all government employees who work there.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the allowances include children education, hostel, transport, fixed medical allowances as well as LTC. 7th Pay Commission allowances would be available to the nearly 4.5 lakh government employees in the UTs.

These allowances would cost the exchequer about Rs 4,800 crore.

"After the creation of the two UTs on 31st October, 2019, a total of Rs 14,559.25 crore as the balance share of 14th Finance Commission grants, share of taxes etc. that were being given to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir has been apportioned amongst the two new UTs," the minister told the House.

Out of the Rs 14,559.29 crore, till date Rs 2,977.31 crore has already been released to Jammu and Kashmir as well as Rs 1,275.99 crore for Ladakh.

The minister stated that the government has also approved eight medical colleges in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. These medical colleges are in various stages of implementation. Baramulla, Anantnag, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh district of Ladakh are where the colleges would come up.

Reddy also told the House that the government has approved two AIIMS-like institutions in Jammu and Srinagar.

