7th Pay Commission: Centre mulls salary hike for low-level central government employees, says report

The salary hike central government employees have been waiting for might shape in coming months. The Narendra Modi government is reportedly planning to increase the basic pay of low-level officials under the 7th Central Pay Commission. The move will include officials under pay matrix level 1 to 5. As of now, the minimum basic pay for central government employees as per the 7th Pay Commission is Rs 18,000.

The Modi government may reportedly revise the fitment factor to three from 2.57 times, as mentioned in the 7th Pay Commission. This will increase the present minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000. Arun Jaitley's Finance Ministry might table the proposal before the Cabinet for consideration in the beginning of next financial year. The government is expected to take a call on pay hike beyond the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission sometime in April.

The last pay panel had recommended a fitment factor of 2.57 for increasing the basic pay of central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. This took their minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000, but the government officials have been demanding for more. The employee unions have been asking for minimum basic pay for central government employees to be increased to Rs 26,000 with a fitment factor of 3.68.

The National Anomaly Committee (NAC) has already clarified that a change in fitment factor to hike entry level pay for central government employees is not an anomaly.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved two per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees. This decision led to 1.10 crore central government staff and pensioners receive 7 per cent of their basic pay as DA, instead of 5 per cent. The hike was put into retrospective effect from January 01, 2018.

The hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief is expected to benefit 48.41 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners. This Cabinet approved the increase in DA and DR in accordance with the formula recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission.

This hike in DA and DR together will put additional burden of Rs 6,077.72 crore on the state exchequer every year. This financial pressure will reach Rs 7,090.68 crore during the 14-month period between January 2018 and February 2019.

In June 2017, the Union Cabinet had approved 7th Pay Commission recommendations on allowance structure for central government employees with 34 modifications. The changes in allowances have put an additional burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer. The changes were put into effect from July 1, 2017.