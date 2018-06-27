Aadhaar-linking reduces delay in fund transfer to MGNREGS accounts: Study

The government's initiative of linking Aadhaar with MGNREGS accounts have significantly reduced the leakages and helped in doubling the transfer of funds. In 2015, the money that was transferred to MGNREGS accounts was Rs 9 crore, which went up to Rs 14 crore in 2016 - over 50 per cent jump in a year. The Times of India reported this citing a study carried out by Indian School of Business.

The study that examined annual data for blocks which had drought conditions in financial years 2012-2017 showed changes in the pre-and post- Aadhaar-linked payment system with regard to work generated, individuals and households benefited and the speed and volume of bank transfers. It said that irrespective of distress conditions, there was an increase of over Rs 2 crore in amount disbursed in banks after Aadhaar-linked payment or ALP.

The TOI report suggests that in the pre-Aadhaar payment period, households and persons demanding work declined across blocks facing drought. However, in the post-ALP period, the average of individuals and households allotted work increased by 12,597 (individuals) and 7,579 (households).

The report explained as to what has changed after Aadhaar-based payment kicked-in. It said Aadhaar linked payment system did away with the old payment system that was multi-layered. In the older system, gram panchayats had to notify mandal offices which then had to pass on the payment demand to state offices which then had to cross-check and release funds that then travelled from district to mandal offices and were transferred to gram panchayat accounts for final distribution to beneficiaries.

Last year in April, the government made it mandatory for the MGNREGS people to have their Aadhaar linked with bank accounts. The move was taken to fix leakages of government subsidies, to ensure that the money was transferred to the beneficiaries and to remove the middlemen. The government invoked section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016 for the purpose.

To check leakages of welfare funds, the direct benefit transfer programme was launched on January 1, 2013 with regard to 24 selected schemes of eight ministries. Through DBT all cash benefits are transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account.