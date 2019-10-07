Aarey forest: SC commences hearing on plea against felling of trees

SC commences hearing on plea against felling of trees

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea against felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed.

A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan started hearing the plea filed by a law student on the felling of trees.

The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents.

The apex court decided on Sunday to register as PIL a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the cutting of trees.

A notice was posted on the Supreme Court website about holding the urgent hearing.