About 200 firms under government scanner for possible GST evasion

The GST department has sent notices to about 200 firms after data mining revealed that they may have evaded the taxes by under-invoicing or selling their goods in cash. According to a report in the Economic Times, the GST department has raised red flags in cases where details in GSTR3B and GSTR1 didn't match.

According to the report, the companies that are under scanner were purchasing products at high prices but there was a mismatch with sales. "You have set off your tax liabilities (GST) by way of payment using input tax credit in excess of 95% of the total tax liabilities...In other words, payment of tax was less than 5%," read the tax notice sent to a company, the Economic Times reported.

The GST department has noticed that many of the suspected firms recorded large raw material purchases but little sales - a situation that suggests under valuation or selling products at lower prices with most transactions in cash. This is not the first time such notices have been served to the firms.

Earlier in May, GST officers sent scrutiny notices to several companies whose tax payments did not match the final sales return. The move came after revenue authorities detected under payment of GST by about 34 per cent. As per an analysis done by the department, 34 per cent of businesses paid Rs 34,400 crore less tax between July-December while filing initial summary return (GSTR-3B).

These 34 per cent of the businesses paid Rs 8.16 lakh crore to the exchequer by filing GSTR-3B, whereas analysis of their GSTR-1 data showed that their tax liability should have been Rs 8.50 lakh crore.

In last one year of GST regime, the revenue authorities have come across numerous cases of tax evasion where companies used fake bills to claim input tax credit - an option in the GST which allows the taxpayers to claim credit for the taxes paid on purchase. To exploit this option, traders bought fake bills which enabled them to claim input tax credit on the supply which never happened.

This year in February, the Haryana Excise and Taxation Department lodged a police case against a Gurugram-based firm for acquiring fraudulently an input tax credit of Rs 50.34 crore. In March, the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department booked 134 persons from 70 firms for their alleged involvement in Rs 100 crore fake invoice scam.

In a separate case, the CGST-Mumbai Commissionerate arrested two directors of a private company for fraudulently availing input tax credit of Rs 7.2 crore. In May, the GST Intelligence arrested two persons in Kolkata for tax evasion of more than Rs 40 crore. In all these case, modus operandi was almost same. First, fake invoices were issued for sale and purchase that never happened on ground.