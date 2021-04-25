Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute assure maximum support to Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray office

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has assured Maharashtra of 'maximum support' to ensure smooth vaccination drive in the state. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted that the state is proud to have a world-class institution like Serum in the state.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been assured of maximum support by Mr Adar Poonawalla and the Serum Institute of India to ensure maximum vaccination at the earliest in the State of Maharashtra," the CMO tweeted.

"We are proud to have a world-class institution like Serum Institute of India in our state and we look forward to a strategic partnership for the safety of our citizens from COVID-19," it added.

We are proud to have a world-class institution like Serum Institute of India in our state and we look forward to a strategic partnership for the safety of our citizens from COVID-19. CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 24, 2021

This development comes amid Centre's direction to all the states to ramp up the vaccination drive. Vaccination will be opened up for everyone aged 18 years and above from May 1. States have also been asked to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

Serum that has one of the two vaccines in the Indian market fixed the rates for government hospitals at Rs 400 and for private hospitals at Rs 600.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state in the country, reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, and 676 deaths on Saturday evening.

Also read: Covishield cheapest COVID-19 vaccine in world: Adar Poonawalla

Also read: The lever India is NOT using against US arm-twisting of local vaccine makers