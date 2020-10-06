Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies in road accident; ACB mourns death

Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai lost his life on Tuesday, October 6 after a car accident last week. The 29-year-old top-order batsman was hit by a car in Eastern Nangarhar, Jalalabad last Friday.

Tarakai received grave injuries following the accident. He was admitted to hospital where he was kept under surveillance but fell into a coma following a fatal head injury.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took to Twitter to announce the sad demise of the cricketer. "ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah Shower His Mercy on him," ACB tweeted.

The development was brought forth by Ibrahim Momand, the ex-media manager of the Afghanistan cricket team.

He reportedly hit by a car in Jalalabad city.

fans asking @ACBofficials to facilitate shifting him to Kabul or neighbor countries hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Sifg1BHDa0 M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) October 3, 2020

Tarakai made his international debut back in the year 2014 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

The cricketer has also played 12 T20Is for Afghanistan in which he scored 258 runs at an average and strike-rate of 21.50 and 122.85 respectively.

Tarakai also scored a 90 against Ireland in March 2017 at Greater Noida. He last played international cricket in September 2019 against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

