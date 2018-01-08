Air India divestment: Parliamentary panel says not right time to privatise Maharaja, give 5 more years for revival

Months after the government initiated a process for strategic disinvestment of Air India, a parliamentary panel has reportedly concluded that this wasn't a right time to privatise the national carrier and it should be given at least five years to revive. The Parliamentary panel in its report concluded that the Centre should review its decision to privatise the state-run airline and explore the possibility of 'an alternative to disinvestment of our national carrier which is our national pride', PTI reported.

The panel's observation comes a week after the government's premier policy advisory body NITI Aayog in its report on Air India made it clear that the further financial support for the loss-making airline was not viable. However, the parliamentary committee argued that as per the turnaround plan, the airline should be given time till 2022 to revive.

The Turnaround Plan (TAP) was approved by the previous united progressive alliance government. Under the plan, Air India was to receive a bailout package of up to Rs 30,231 crore for a period of 10 years, starting in 2012. "At the end of TAP period, government may evaluate the financial and performance status of Air India and take a decision accordingly," the panel said.

The panel blamed the Ministry of Civil Aviation's policy directions for Air India's massive debt and said that the national carrier may be permitted to function as a government PSU with less government control. It also observed that the equity infusion in Air India was made on a piece meal basis that affected the airline's financial and operational performance and forced it to borrow at a higher interest rate to meet the shortfall.

As on 30 September last year, Air India's total outstanding loans stood at Rs 51,890 crore. Earlier this month, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that the national carrier's projected net loss for 2017-18 was estimated at over Rs. 3,500 crore, less than the provisional figure for 2016-17. In 2016-17, the airline had a net loss of Rs 3,643 crore and the operating profit was Rs 215 crore.

As per latest figures tabled in Parliament, the airline is projected to increase its operating profit to Rs 531 crore in 2017-18. The panel perhaps has taken this operating profit into consideration to say that the committee 'strongly feels that it will not be appropriate at this stage to disinvest when Air India has started earning profit from its operations'.

The parliamentary panel does not only talk about the national airline's revival but also express its concern about the job loss that may happen due to stake sale. It asked the government to make an assessment of the job loss before deciding on privatisation. "If the disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries is inevitable, the Committee emphatically recommends that the interests of employees should be protected," the panel in a report said.

The panel asked the Ministries of Finance and Civil Aviation to develop a strategic package to protect the rights and interests of officers and staff of Air India and its subsidiaries in respect of their pension, gratuity and VRS and also the wages of contractual workers engaged by government from time to time in case the disinvestment of Air India is inevitable.

The government has already started the process of privatisation of the national carrier. Last year in June, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave an in-principle approval for considering strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries and constitution of Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism to guide the process of strategic disinvestment. After this, a committee of specific alternative mechanism was constituted which has sought suggestions on the proposed disinvestment of the airline. The committee is headed by the Finance Minister and has Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju recently explained the process of stake sale and said: "This Committee will take a decision as to what has to happen there. As of now, if any suggestion from any quarter are welcome and the Government will definitely take them into consideration. The ultimate idea is to make Air India a vibrant airline with a professional management. Without professionalism in the management, there is hardly going to be any improvement in Air India."

