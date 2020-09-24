scorecardresearch
Airlines allowed to decide baggage limits for domestic flights

When the domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry had stated that only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger must be allowed

The Civil Aviation Ministry has permitted airlines to decide baggage limitations for domestic passenger flights, stated an official order.

When the domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry had stated that only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger must be allowed.

In an order dated September 23, 2020, the ministry said the "baggage limitation would be as per airlines' policies".

"The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from the concerned stakeholders," the ministry noted.

Currently, airlines are permitted to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

