Ajit Jogi death: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister passes away

Ajit Jogi death: Former Chhattisgarh CM's son took to social media to confirm the news and also said that the last rites would be performed tomorrow

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday, his son Amit Jogi said. Amit Jogi took to social media to break the news of his father's passing. Jogi said, "Not only me, today Chhattisgarh has lost its father." He mourned the former Chief Minister's death and said that he left his family of 2.5 crore people.

Ajit Jogi was the first Chief Minister of the state of Chhattisgarh that was formed twenty years ago.

Amit Jogi said that he did not have words to express his grief. He added that the last rites of the politician would be performed tomorrow at his birth place.

The former Chief Minister suffered two cardiac arrests on Friday, following which doctors said that he was in a 'extremely critical' state. Johi was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur. He had suffered a cardiac arrest at his home on May 9.

The 74-year-old politician served as the Chhattisgarh CM from 2000 to 2003. An ex-Congress leader, he parted ways with the party in 2016 and went on to form the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

