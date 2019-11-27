Amazon seller penalised for selling shorter HDMI cable

A seller associated with e- commerce giant Amazon was penalised by Gujarat's Controller of Legal Metrology for duping a customer who had ordered an HDMI cable from the online platform, officials said on Tuesday.

A person had recently approached the Controller of Legal Metrology alleging seller Appario Retail had sold a 19-metre HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) cable though he had placed order for a 20-metre one on Amazon, a Gujarat government release said.

Officials then made a surprise visit to Appario Retail in Bavla village near here, from where the cable was delivered to the customer.

Officials opened a sealed HDMI cable packet, which claimed to be 20-metre long, but was a metre short when measured, the release added.

Apart from wrong measurement mentioned on the pack, there were no details about the importer's name and address, which is a violation of the Legal Metrology Act as well as Packaged Commodities Rules, said the release.

Action was taken against the seller under the Act and the goods were seized and penalty was slapped, it added.

