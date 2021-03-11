Ambani bomb scare: Jaish-ul-Hind Telegram channel originated in Tihar, find intel agencies

The Telegram account used by Jaish-ul-Hind to claim responsibility for planting explosives in a car outside Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai house was created in or around Tihar Jail. According to sources in intelligence agencies, the mobile number used to create the Telegram channel was traced to the vicinity of the prison in Delhi.

"As per investigation and analysis through various exploits and tools, it was found that the group was operating through Tor Proxy. Upon further exploitation of the phone, it was found that virtual number apps along with other anonymous communication apps were been used by the target [accused]," India Today quoted a note from intelligence agencies saying.

After fetching the IP address and ascertaining the mobile number used to create the Telegram channel, intelligence agencies found that it was operating close to, or maybe even inside, Delhi's Tihar Jail.

"After tracking the location of the number, it is suspected that the number is used near/inside Tihar Jail. Further CDR, IPDR and interception along with internet interception may give lot of information and other leads to corroborate more evidences about the group," the note further read.

Unassembled explosives were discovered in an abandoned car outside Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Jaish-ul-Hind, which claims to be a terror group had claimed responsibility for the act via a Telegram channel, @jaishulhind. The outfit, however, later denied any connection with the incident.

On February 25, a Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks inside it was found near 'Antilia', the multi-story residence of Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai. As per the police probe, the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mukund Bridge on February 18.

And, last week, the vehicle owner, Mansukh Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane. Hiran's wife expressed suspicion that her husband may have been murdered.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will begin probe in the case. The anti-terrorist task force took over the case following orders from the Union Home Ministry.

