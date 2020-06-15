Amit Shah calls all-party meeting to discuss coronavirus crisis in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to table a meeting with all political parties, including Aam Admi Party (AAP), Congress party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and others today at 11 am. The official notice stated: "Honourable Union Home Minister will hold an All-Party meeting to review the management of COVID situation in the National Capital Territory of Delhi at 1100 hours on 15th June, 2020 (Monday) in Room No. 119, North Block, New Delhi. Addressees are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting".

An invitation in this regard has been sent to the President and Secretary of the BJP, AAP, INC, BSP along with the Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the Chief Secretary of Delhi and the Principal Secretary (Health) of the government of Delhi. The parties would discuss coronavirus situation and its management in Delhi during the meeting.

In the last few weeks, Delhi has witnessed a tremendous rise in COVID cases. Delhi's coronavirus cases have jumped to 38,958. The capital has registered a total of 22,742 active cases, 14,945 recoveries, and 1,271 deaths.

Shah had already convened two other meetings regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, including one yesterday, and another on June 10.

In yesterday's meeting Shah announced a slew of measures for Delhi, where a sudden surge in COVID has surfaced. Shah said Delhi will be given 500 railway coaches to address the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients.

He also said, "COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and tripled after six days. Testing will be started at every polling station in each containment zone".

To help private hospitals deal with coronavirus patients, the Centre will form a committee of senior doctors at Delhi's AIIMS, which will provide guidance on the telephone. The helpline number will be released today.

Yesterday's meeting was attended by the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal, the Union Health Minister and among others the mayors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

