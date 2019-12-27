Anti-CAA Protests: Lok Kalyan Marg metro station shut; at least 50 detained outside UP Bhavan

Amidst protests against the contentious citizenship law, internet services have been snapped in half a dozen western Uttar Pradesh districts as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday prayers, officials said. The districts where internet services have been affected include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, and Shamli. Authorities have said the services will be resumed on Friday evening. Violent protests had unfolded in parts of Uttar Pradesh last Friday, leaving at least 19 people dead and dozens, including policemen, injured.

Follow BusinessToday.In live blog for all the latest updates

5:10 PM: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis joins pro-CAA protests

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM & BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis arrives at August Kranti Maidan where demonstration is being held in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/MGomiIP7iW ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

5:01 PM: A Delhi Court to hear the bail plea of 10 accused in the Seelampur violence case tomorrow.

5:00 PM: Visuals from Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Andhra Pradesh

4:55 PM: Visuals from anti-CAA protests in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: People gather in large numbers at Azad Maidan to protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/FErc6HC9Kv ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

4:52 PM: Visuals from CAA protests in Rajasthan

4:50 PM: "Who is the master liar?" asks former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was the Prime Minister had instructed all the governments in 1998 to have a detention camp for those foreigners who completed their terms of imprisonment in the jail after that where to keep them. He had instructed all the state governments to construct such a detention camp," Tarun Gogoi said. Gogoi questioned, "Who is the master liar?"

"When so many detention camps through the country including Assam, Karnataka even his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) own government sanctioned about Rs 46 crore to construct another detention camp at Matia (in Assam's Goalpara district), then who is liar," Tarun Gogoi said.

The senior Congress leader also said that, when Bangladesh has agreed to take the all immigrants, Hindus and Muslims, then what is need to give citizenship to the Hindus.

4:47 PM: Friday prayers conclude peacefully

"The entire state was peaceful," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said. He said there has been no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state.

4:45 PM: Visuals from Bhim Army protest at Jor Bagh

Delhi: People staged a protest in Jor Bagh today, demanding release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill pic.twitter.com/H5tx5PRI2d ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

4:44 PM: Entry and exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station: DMRC

4:20 PM: At least 50 protesters detained outside UP Bhavan

Police on Friday detained a group of protesters who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan against alleged police atrocities in the state following the agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. At least 50 people have been detained outside the UP Bhavan. The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a "gherao" of the UP Bhawan.

(PTI)

4:00 PM: Protesters marched with their hands tied so that no one can accuse them of arson

Hundreds of people with their hands tied marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and to protest the amended Citizenship Act were stopped in the way by police on Friday.

Amid heavy security arrangement and drone surveillance, the protesters including Bhim Army members started from Dargah Shah-e-Mardan in Jor Bagh in the national capital and were stopped by police at a barricade en route the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

(PTI)

3:45 PM: Congress leader Alka Lamba present at protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, outside Jama Masjid.

Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba is also present at the protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, outside Jama Masjid. pic.twitter.com/qjhpUQuRd9 ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

3:30 PM: Bhim Army protests at Jorbagh.

3.15 PM: "Peace must continue," says Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

"I would like to make an appeal to all the citizens of this country that peace must continue, staging a protest is our democratic right & we must protest but peacefully. Also a delegation of 50 members including Imams will meet PM Modi and HM Shah," said Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

3.00 PM: Security tightened in Seelampur

Ahead of the Friday prayers, security was tightened at Seelampur. Drones were used for surveillance in the area.

2.00 PM: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks people to notice the chronology of events:



















Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 27, 2019

1.00 PM: Norwegian tourist Jane-Mette Johansson asked to leave the country after she participated in the anti-CAA protests.

12.00 PM: "Do not feel alone or abandoned," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Dear students,



This from Didi @MamataOfficial



I request student brothers and sisters not to back down. Do not feel alone or abandoned. We, the whole of India, are with you. Do not be afraid. You made the whole world sit up and take note. Forever take pride in that. Citizen Derek | (@derekobrienmp) December 27, 2019

11.04 AM: Will not spare those indulging in violence

We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it: UP DGP.

OP Singh, UP DGP: We are not touching innocents and we will not spare people who were involved in it (violence). And that is the reason we have arrested active members of many organisations, whether it is PFI or any other political parties. #CAAProtests https://t.co/puFTLUNPhE ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2019

10.40 AM: Internet services will be restored soon: UP DGP

"We continue to have strategic deployment of forces, Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed to investigate cases. We have suspended internet services in 21 districts, they will be restored as and when the situation demands," UP DGP OP Singh tells ANI.

9.36 AM: Ajay Kumar, a police personnel was rescued from a violent mob by a local, Hajji Qadir during the violence that erupted in city on 20 Dec, during protests over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Ajay says, "Mob surrounded me & started thrashing, Hajji sahab came & rescued me".

Hajji Qadir: I was reading namaaz when I was told a policeman has been surrounded by the mob. He was severely injured, I assured him that I will save him. I didn't know his name at the time, what I did was for humanity. https://t.co/00lqTYvDB9 pic.twitter.com/ZKPeDAk1u4 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2019

Firozabad: Ajay Kumar, a police personnel was rescued from a violent mob by a local, Hajji Qadir during the violence that erupted in city on 20 Dec, during protests over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Ajay says, "Mob surrounded me & started thrashing, Hajji sahab came & rescued me". pic.twitter.com/gsLdWDzAzW ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2019

9.33 AM: A total of 498 people have been identified in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar.