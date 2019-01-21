Arun Jaitley on EVM rigging allegations: 'Congress' insanity is increasingly becoming contagious'

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday rubbished the allegation of rigging of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and said the insanity of the Congress is increasingly becoming contagious. Jaitley's comments come in the backdrop of an Indian cyber expert, who is seeking political asylum in the US, claiming that the 2014 general election was "rigged" through EVMs, which are prone to hacking.

"Was the Election Commission & millions of Staffers involved in manufacturing, programming of EVMs & conduct of elections during the UPA Government in collusion with the BJP - absolutely rubbish," Jaitley tweeted. He said after Rafale and the "non-existent" loan waiver to 15 industrialists, "the next big lie EVM hacking".

"Does the Congress feel that the people are so gullible that they will swallow any garbage? Insanity in the Congress party is increasingly becoming contagious," said the Minister, who is in the US for medical check up.

Amid claims by an Indian cyber expert that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be hacked, the Election Commission earlier in the day asserted that it firmly stands by "empirical facts about foolproof nature" of its machines and said it is examining as to what legal action "can and should" be taken in the matter.

Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Suja, said he had fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.

The Congress has been raising concerns over the security of EVMs and has been demanding return to the ballot system of voting. Commenting on the issue, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said "Electronic Voting Machines cannot be hacked. What is clear is that anti-India forces have hacked into the mind of Congress. What we have seen is a hacking horror show organised by the Congress ahead of its defeat in Lok Sabha polls. It is looking for an excuse for its impending loss".

