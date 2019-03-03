Arun Jaitley takes a dig at Opposition, says 'Nawabs of Negativity' manufactured another Balakot

Taking a jibe at Opposition, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said some of the "Nawabs of Negativity" manufactured another Balakot without checking facts when Indian Air Force struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Paktunkhwa province.

Terming opposition parties as 'Compulsive Contrarians', Arun Jaitley said the doubts raised by Congress and other parties over the honesty of the IAF action has hurt the national interest.

"Such statements have hurt India's national interest. Not only do they give smiles to Pakistan, they become an important instrument in Pakistan's hands to discredit India," Arun Jaitley said on Sunday in a blog post titled 'India's Opposition has a lot to learn'.

The Finance Minister said that the Opposition is entitled to oppose and ask questions, but then restrain and statesmanship are also an essential ingredient of public discourse. "I hope, India's Opposition revisits its position and does not let down the nation."

Jaitley, in his post, said the most disappointing and objectionable statement was of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He stated that he was disturbed with the "Mad rush of mutual self-destruction" by the two nations. According to him, perpetrator of terrorism and its victim are both at par.

"In his speech Dr Singh implicitly doubted India's right to defend its sovereignty from those who want to damage it through terrorism. He mentioned poverty, ignorance and disease in his speech. But violence and terrorism are of no consequence in his assessment," Jaitley wrote in his blogpost.

He further said that the West Bengal Chief Minister went a step further. She started doubting the veracity of the incident and wanted to know the operational details. The credibility of both the Government and our Air Force is being doubted. Even Congress leaders have raised similar questions.

Slamming the Opposition parties for accusing the Prime Minister of politicising the Pulwama and Balakot incidents, Jaitley said it gave a handle to the enemy. Pakistan's media used this statement of 21 Opposition Parties as a trump card.

"These statements made by opposition parties hurt India's national interest. They give smiles to Pakistan and become an instrument in Pakistan's hands to discredit India's operation against terrorism."

After IAF's counter terror operation in Balakot, three statements ought not to have been made by India's opposition parties. When entire nation was speaking in one voice and standing by the armed forces, he added.

