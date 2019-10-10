scorecardresearch
Asia-Pacific growth to slow to 5.8% in 2019: World Bank

The report highlights the weakening global demand and heightened uncertainty that led to a decline in exports and investment growth

Main office of World Bank, located in Washington. Main office of World Bank, located in Washington.

Asia Pacific growth is expected to slow to 5.8% in 2019, down from 6.3% in 2018, due to uncertainty around the ongoing US-China trade tensions, a World Bank report said on Thursday.

The report highlights the weakening global demand and heightened uncertainty that led to a decline in exports and investment growth, and points out that increasing trade tensions pose a long-term threat to regional growth.

