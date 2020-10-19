Assam-Mizoram border tension: Sonowal, Zoramthanga hold talks to restore peace

Chief ministers of both Assam and Mizoram held talks after tension at the border of the two states on Saturday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga spoke over the telephone and agreed to restore peace at the border areas.

Sarbananda said, "Talked to Mizoram CM over the phone about the incident at the Assam-Mizoram border. We agreed to maintain the law and order situation. We resolve to work together for maintaining brotherhood between both the states. PM and Home Minister have also been apprised of the incident".



Talked to Mizoram CM Shri @ZoramthangaCM over phone about the incident at Assam-Mizoram border.

We agreed to maintain the law & order situation of the area so that peace returns immediately. We resolve to work together for maintaining brotherhood between both the states. Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 18, 2020 While Mizoram CM said he has also intimated the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the transgression committed by the Assam government. Currently in an emergent Cabinet Meeting to discuss the recent #borderconflict between #Mizoram and #Assam.



I sincerely request everyone to maintain peace and to kindly not bypass any administrative proceedings.@AmitShah @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/JlDPT4hcDy Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 18, 2020 On October 17, at least 20 houses and shops along the Assam-Mizoram border in Cachar district were set ablaze following a dispute over Mizo checkpoint set up the previous night. Lailapur residents alleged that a group of Mizos had allegedly set up a checkpoint in Cachar, about 2-km away from the inter-state border on October 16, Friday. The added the Mizo group did not allow Assam's forest officials to cross the checkpoint. Thereafter, the tension prevailed between the two sides, which led to skirmish and injuries to several people. The incident happened in Thinglun, Saihapui 'V' and Vairengte of Mizoram at Cachar and Karimganj districts. Later, security was beefed up at the border areas and by now, the overall situation has been brought under control. An important meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga discussed the escalations at the borders between Mizoram and Assam, today morning: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram. pic.twitter.com/RCNpZgnFSZ ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Assam's Minister of Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya, visited Cachar district and interacted with local people to defuse tension. According to Suklabaidya, "The civil and police administrations of Cachar are doing their best to deal with the situation and would take care of the security aspect so that the local people can live without fear".

The Mizoram government said due to road blockade organised by Assam at the entry points of the inter-state highways, the entry of essential commodities has been affected severely. Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km long boundary. Mizoram was part of Assam till 1972 when it became a union territory and a state in 1987. Border disputes between the two states keep occurring intermittently.

