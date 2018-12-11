scorecardresearch
Assembly election results: Twitterati credits Rahul Gandhi for Congress' 3-0 win in Hindi heartland

Supporters of the party have already started celebrating Congress' victory. 

From being almost wiped out in 2013 to making a remarkable comeback, Congress has turn around the outcome of these results. Social media has been abuzz about the party president Rahul Gandhi who has been widely credited for his role in the victory. Irrespective of the poll in Madhya Pradesh that is undergoing some sharp twists, Rahul Gandhi seems to have made the most of the anti-incumbency mood.

The results will certainly act as a boost to Rahul Gandhi and Co. in their run-up to the 2019 elections. Supporters of the party have already started celebrating Congress' victory.  

Social-media users have been mostly crediting the Congress President for the results.  

Commenting on the people's mandate Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leader and Punjab Cabinet leader said: "Rahul bhai pehle se hi sabko saath leke chalte hain. Insaniyat ki moorat hain. Jo haath Bharat ki takdir ko apne haathon mein lene waale hain, wo bade majboot hain, aur BJP ka naya naam- GTU -- Gire to Bhi Tang Upar. (Rahul has always taken everyone along. He is a perfect picture of humanity. The hands that are about to take control of the country are strong enough. And the BJP has a new name -- GTU (Gire to Bhi Tang Upar)."

Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress leader said, "The initial trends have indicated the Congress is leading in all the three states, and the party hopes it will be replicated at the all-India level. The decision about the post (of CM) will be decided by the high command. This is a big gift for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was elected as the party president exactly one year ago. The Assembly Election results in Rajasthan show the people of the state have rejected the BJP in all the three states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh."

