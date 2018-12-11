Assembly election results: Twitterati credits Rahul Gandhi for Congress' 3-0 win in Hindi heartland

From being almost wiped out in 2013 to making a remarkable comeback, Congress has turn around the outcome of these results. Social media has been abuzz about the party president Rahul Gandhi who has been widely credited for his role in the victory. Irrespective of the poll in Madhya Pradesh that is undergoing some sharp twists, Rahul Gandhi seems to have made the most of the anti-incumbency mood.

The results will certainly act as a boost to Rahul Gandhi and Co. in their run-up to the 2019 elections. Supporters of the party have already started celebrating Congress' victory.

Social-media users have been mostly crediting the Congress President for the results.

Nice...in dec 2013....it was the first when we heard Modi wave .....in dec 2018 Rahul Gandhi starts with Turning Tide ... https://t.co/7Yl618BTJy - ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) December 11, 2018

No matter what trolling you @RahulGandhi have been through... backing your intentions and trusting the process have given you the positive results.. #Result2018 #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 #AssemblyElectionResults2018 - Siddharth Chavan (@sidthebiker5051) December 11, 2018

Barkha , definitely the credit goes to Mr. Rahul Gandhi. His intellect's to be marvelled. The candidates he has chosen across to plant in front of the ruling party. Remarkable. Winning - not winning's definitely a question but such a neck to neck competition is something impeccab - Shyamala.R (@ShyamalaR4) December 11, 2018

Rahul Gandhi today celebrates one year as the President of the Congress party. 3-0 victory in Hindi heartland is clearly his anniversary special. Politicians come out of age when in Opposition. Rahul Gandhi clearly is on the rise. TV debates shy away giving him credit. - Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) December 11, 2018

We have all been so critical about @RahulGandhi whenever Congress has done badly. So on a day that his party takes three states in the political heart of India credit and congratulations are due to RG for these wins-on a day he completes one year as party president. Mubaraks. - barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 11, 2018

Expect multiple articles tomorrow on Rahul Gandhi relaunched. The ecosystem was dying for such a victory & they got it now. - Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) December 11, 2018

Significance No. 1 of #AssemblyElection2018 :#Congress is on revival path, which is good for India, for India's democracy and for India's secularism. A good part of the credit for this should go to @RahulGandhi, although he still has to mature a lot. 1/n pic.twitter.com/p4Y7MImHhg - Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) December 11, 2018

India has some of the highest percentages when it comes to young population. Give young leaders a chance to lead from the front! Look what happened when finally @RahulGandhi took on the reigns and turned things in his own way. A year back no one would have believed him. - richa singh (@richa_singh) December 11, 2018

Commenting on the people's mandate Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leader and Punjab Cabinet leader said: "Rahul bhai pehle se hi sabko saath leke chalte hain. Insaniyat ki moorat hain. Jo haath Bharat ki takdir ko apne haathon mein lene waale hain, wo bade majboot hain, aur BJP ka naya naam- GTU -- Gire to Bhi Tang Upar. (Rahul has always taken everyone along. He is a perfect picture of humanity. The hands that are about to take control of the country are strong enough. And the BJP has a new name -- GTU (Gire to Bhi Tang Upar)."

Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress leader said, "The initial trends have indicated the Congress is leading in all the three states, and the party hopes it will be replicated at the all-India level. The decision about the post (of CM) will be decided by the high command. This is a big gift for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was elected as the party president exactly one year ago. The Assembly Election results in Rajasthan show the people of the state have rejected the BJP in all the three states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh."