Ayodhya Verdict: Where to watch Ayodhya verdict live telecast; check time, security details

Ayodhya verdict: The five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the final verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir case at 10.30 AM on Saturday. The issue has been at the centre of communal and polarisation politics since India's independence. You can watch all the latest coverage on the Ayodhya verdict on India Today and Aaj Tak. BusinessToday.In will also give you extensive coverage on the controversial land dispute case.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with the deployment of sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces.

All major states and Union Territories have been put on high alert. Security has been heightened across the country, including at least 31 districts of politically sensitive Uttar Pradesh where Section 144 has been imposed to ensure peace. The Uttar Pradesh government has also created temporary jails in every district while internet services may be banned in some places to check the spread of rumours through social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the judgment "will not be a victory or defeat" for anyone. In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people that the priority should be to strengthen India's tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced today.

The demolition of the Babri Masjid at the disputed site on December 6, 1992, had sparked communal riots in the country and the administration has been on its toes ahead of the verdict in the land dispute case.

