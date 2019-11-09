Ayodhya verdict: Internet services suspended in Jaipur as SC announces judgment

There will be no internet available in Jaipur, Rajasthan from 10 am on Saturday till the next order ahead of the Supreme Court's landmark verdict on Ayodhya case. The authorities have taken the decision to avoid dissemination of any kind of wrong and sensitive messages on the internet as well as social media sites.

"Social media is being monitored. WhatsApp groups spreading hate messages have been identified and are being deleted. Those spreading hate messages will be acted against," Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav told IANS.

Shrivastav also appealed to the people not to get swayed by rumours, news or messages spreading hate about the Ayodhya verdict.

Authorities have imposed Section 144 in the Jaipur Commissionerate and Jaipur Rural. Heavy police force has also been put in place in sensitive areas. Nearly 1.5 lakh police jawans have been put on alert to avoid any untoward incidents as well as ensure law and order, the news agency reported.

Over 4,000 CCTV cameras in 33 districts have been connected to the police control room at its headquarters for continuous monitoring.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Rajasthan are closed on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave directions to officials late on Friday night to ensure that schools and colleges are closed as a precautionary measure.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made and additional police personnel deployed in sensitive areas, DG law and order ML Lather said.

