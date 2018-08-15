It's official! Ayushman Bharat to be rolled out on September 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) on September 25. In an hour-long Independence Day speech today, PM Modi said that the AB-NHPM will be rolled out on the occasion of Deen Dayal Upadhyay's anniversary which falls on September 25.

"Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable healthcare," Prime Minister Modi said.

He further said that the healthcare initiatives of the government would have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians. "It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was expected to announce the roll out of Ayushman Bharat on Independence Day. The chief architect of the scheme Dr Vinod K Paul had told Business Today that only 12-15 states would launch the scheme on 15 August 2018 as the others were not prepared to roll it out on time. States like UP and Bihar may take another 6 months or longer to launch Ayushman Bharat, he had said.

The fact that the government has decided to delay the roll out could mean it does not want to risk any technical glitches similar to what GST faced immediately after its launch last year.

While presenting the Budget 2018, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced two major initiatives as part of Ayushman Bharat programme aimed at making path-breaking interventions to address health holistically, in primary, secondary and tertiary care system, covering both prevention and health promotion.

Prime Minister Modi's flagship National Health Protection Scheme will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. This will be the world's largest government funded health care programme.