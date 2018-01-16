Key takeaways from the liquidation process of distressed corporates

The winding up or liquidation process of the first batch of 31 distressed corporates under the new bankruptcy code has thrown up some interesting facts. Though it is too early to state that it is going to be a trend of sorts, these facts do tell a story.

i)Voluntarily liquidation is much sought after

The maximum cases under liquidation are because of the voluntary liquidation recommended by the promoters/ companies themselves. Such cases are almost close to 60 per cent. Some examples are Micro Forge, UB Engineering, NICCO Corporation etc .These companies are all solvent companies with no dues to any lenders.

ii)Banks are a bit reluctant to take companies to bankruptcy

The lending banks are not very aggressive in taking companies to bankruptcy. Out of the 31 cases, there are only two liquidation cases so far where banks have moved the application to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The two lone examples are that of ICICI Bank in case of Innoventive India and Indian Overseas Bank in case of UNR Infra .

iii)Operational creditor aggressively using the bankruptcy route

The operational creditors (suppliers of goods and services), whose dues are not big but under the code are allowed to approach the NCLT for a minimum default of Rs 1 lakh, are using the bankruptcy route to recover their dues. Out of the 31 liquidation cases, there are 11 operational creditors trying to recover their money through liquidation. It is surprising that the courts have also cleared the liquidation process.



iv)Resolution, rather than recovery, is the objective

The fewer cases from banks and financial institutions shows that the intention to take companies to bankruptcy is to resolve the stress and not liquidation. There are already 400 cases under bankruptcy filed by banks and operational creditors. In fact, most of the large cases (the large 12) have come from lending banks because of the diktat from the Reserve Bank of India. The next 30 large cases, to be filed by banks, are also coming to NCLT because of the RBI's diktat to resolve them before December 2017.