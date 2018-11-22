Bank credit records 11.8% growth, household credit displays robust growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said the Scheduled Commercial Banks (nationalised banks) recorded an overall credit growth of over 11.8 per cent YoY in June 2018. The growth in bank credit is an indicator of a rise in the economic activity.

Disclosing the credit performance of the SCBs, the RBI report said credit to all major occupations and population groups have gone up compared to the June 2017 level. With regard to the public sector banks, the private sector banks continued to lead the overall credit growth.

In its reported 'Quarterly Basic Statistical Returns (BSR)-1: Outstanding Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), June 2018', the RBI said the data comprises 1,16,505 offices of 93 SCBs (excluding regional rural banks).

The household sector displayed a robust growth but this growth came at the price of industrial credit, which witnessed low growth, said the RBI. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) stood at 10.34 per cent at June 31, 2018, moderating by 45 basis points (bps) since June 2017, the RBI said.