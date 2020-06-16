What China is saying after killings on border with India

After three Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese sides at Galwan Valley, Beijing on Tuesday accused India of "crossing the border" and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Indian troops crossed the border twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides", reported news agency AFP.

The statement came after India said that it has lost one Army officer and two soldiers during a clash with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," stated the official statement by the Indian Army. China has also reported casualties after the clash.

China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing has lodged "strong protests and solemn representations" to Delhi. Without making reference to any fatalities, he said, "We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops."

"Do not cross the border, do not provoke trouble, do not take any unilateral action that would complicate the border situation," he added.

As per media reports, there have been 3-4 casualties on the Chinese side too. Also, the clashes were hand-to-hand combat and no firing had taken place.

