Bengal issues COVID-19 restrictions; suspends local trains, shuts markets, gyms, cinema halls

West Bengal has announced lockdown-like restrictions in the state due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Mamata Banerjee, soon after taking oath as Chief Minister for the third time, announced a list of restrictions. She also suspended local train services from Thursday onwards to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While local train services have been suspended in the state, metro rail and government-run transport services will operate with 50 per cent occupancy, said the Chief Minister.

Shopping complexes, markets, gyms, cinema halls, and beauty parlours have been closed, while all sorts of social and political gatherings have been prohibited. "Looking at the Covid-19 situation, we are going to take some steps. Wearing masks will be mandatory. There will only be 50 per cent attendance in state government offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, and beauty parlours shall remain closed. Social and political gatherings will be prohibited," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Work from home has been allowed for 50 per cent of staff in the private sector. Meanwhile, jewellery shops will remain open for three hours -- from 12pm to 3pm -- every day. Banks will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm.

Food delivery shall be allowed and the government encouraged more people to have food delivered at home than to dine out.

The CM also said that no one will be allowed at the domestic and international airports without a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. "Those who test positive shall be sent to 14-day quarantine arranged by the airport authority in collaboration with the state government," she said.

These restrictions come as Bengal saw highest single-day deaths of 107 people on Tuesday, while it saw 17,639 new cases, taking the COVID-19 infection tally to 8,98,533 cases.

