After Bharat Bandh, petrol scales to Rs 80.87 in Delhi, touches historic high of Rs 90 in Maharashtra

Petrol and diesel price rally is refusing to slow down. A day after 21 Opposition parties held massive 'Bharat Bandh' protests against fuel price hike across the country, petrol in several areas of Maharashtra touched the Rs 90 mark on Tuesday.

The two fuels scaled to new highs as prices were jacked up by another 14 paise per litre each in Delhi. The petrol is now Rs 80.87 per litre while diesel, too, is at a new high of Rs 72.97 a litre in the national capital. On Monday, petrol was priced at Rs 80.73 per litre in Delhi while diesel was sold at Rs 72.83 a litre.

Oil prices in the international market continue to rise and the domestic currency rupee is weakening by the day. The rupee is the worst performing currency in Asia this year, which has widened India's current account deficit.

The petrol in the financial capital of Mumbai scaled to Rs 88.26, while diesel was priced at Rs 77.47. However, Parbhani, a city located in eastern Maharashtra, saw petrol touching the historic high of Rs 90.05 per litre. The diesel was priced at Rs 77.92 per litre in the city.

While the BJP-led Central government seems to have given a cold reaction to the protest organised by the Congress-led Opposition parties, party chief Amit Shah met Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday to discuss the way out.

Rahul Gandhi, who led the Opposition protests from Rajghat, sharpened his attack on PM Narendra Modi, saying he used to roam the country (before the BJP came to power) and say, the prices of fuel are rising. "Today he is the Prime Minister and says nothing," said Gandhi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the Modi government has completely failed in keeping its promises to the people of India. The need of the hour is for different parties to set aside their differences and come together. "Time has come to change this government," said Singh.

Apart from Delhi, various other Opposition parties, including CPI(M), AAP, and NCP, held protest marches across the country. Several incidents of vandalism were also reported. Protesters targeted buses and disrupted train traffic in parts of Maharashtra. Nearly 100 Congress leaders and workers were detained during the protest in Mumbai, police said. Train services were hit in Odisha during the 'Bharat bandh' call.

(Edited by Manoj Sharma)