Bhiwandi building collapse: 8 dead, many trapped; rescue operations underway

As many as eight people have died and many are feared trapped after a three-storeyed building in Thane's Bhiwandi city collapsed. As per initial information, 24 people have been rescued from the rubble but another 20-25 people are feared to be trapped in the rubble. Rescue work is underway, said NDRF officials.

Jilani Apartment house number 69 was built in 1984, as per locals. Around 3:20 am there was commotion in the Patel compound area. Half of the building that has 21 flats collapsed late in the night as residents were asleep.

A child has also been rescued from the rubble.