BHU suspends offline classes due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has suspended offline classes due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the hostels of the university and in the country, and has advised students to leave hostels and go to their homes.

In a notice, BHU said Holi holidays will commence from March 23 for students and all classes will be held through online mode only till further notice.

"Cases of Covid are rising everyday and if the present trend continues it is likely that cases may rise even more in the coming days. Hence, in the interest of safety of the students they are encouraged to go to their homes and leave the hostels by taking their books and study materials with them so that in the event of worsening of the situation they may continue their studies through online classes to be conducted by the concerned teachers and take the examination which may be conducted in the online mode, if the situation so demands," the university said.

Besides, all 'Milan Samaroh' or gatherings on the campus, including in hostels, have also been banned.

BHU said it will review the situation in the first week of April. The offices and other function of the university will continue as per the schedule, while faculty members will also perform their duties as usual, it said.

Some states in the country have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. As on 11:40 am on Tuesday, India reported 40,715 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total active caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. Active cases stood at 3.45 lakh as on Tuesday.

