Big B, Big Heart: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 2 crore to army widows, distressed farmers

Bollywood's shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, has recently indicated that he will be donating Rs 1 crore for the benefit of widows of Indian Army soldiers and distressed farmers. According to multiple reports, the actor has set aside Rs 2 crore - Rs 1 crore for the families of martyrs and Rs 1 crore for farmers who are unable to repay loans because of unforeseen circumstances.

The Bollywood veteran has also brought together a team that will assist him in identifying bona fide organizations to make sure that the funds reach the right people. The decorated actor confirmed the news on his Twitter handle stating, "Yes I can, and I will."

News sources are consistently depicting the plight of families of soldiers; and the apathy of farmers in the country needs no special mention. Hopefully, the step taken by Big B is going to inspire other people in the Bollywood fraternity, and perhaps lead them on similar lines.

In fact, this isn't the only time when Amitabh Bachchan has taken such a measure. He has previously sponsored the repayment of farmer loans in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra's Vidarbha; consequently rescuing farmers from taking a tragic resort.

Last year, Akshay Kumar too, who is one of the most socially conscious actors in Bollywood, launched a website and an app called 'Bharat Ke Veer', which sources donations from people in order to provide monetary aid to the families of soldiers killed in the line of battle. He further released a video urging people to contribute to the cause.