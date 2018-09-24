Big cheers for small savers and senior citizens

Public Provident Fund, one of the most popular tax saving products, which not only gives tax benefit on investment but also provides tax exempted maturity amount, will again touch 8 per cent per annum against 7.6 per cent that it was fetching before this hike. This has become possible after the government decided to raise interest rates on small saving schemes from quarter beginning October 1, 2018. The National Saving Certificate also witnessed a similar hike and will give 8 per cent annual return.

Interest rate on small saving scheme has been linked to market and government takes a call on these interest rates every quarter. Interest rate on government securities has been rising for quite some time but the government did not hike the interest rate in the last two quarters starting April and July. However, a hike in the next quarter started October looked eminent because the 10-year bond yield touched 8 per cent in the beginning of this month on September 3. So, it was being anticipated that the rates may be revised upwards.

Time deposit of tenure less than 5 years has seen an interest rate hike of 0.30 per cent. As a result, one year time deposit (TD) will fetch an interest rate of 6.9 per cent pa while 3 years TD will now earn an interest rate of 7.2 per cent pa. The biggest hike of 0.40 per cent was brought in instruments with maturity of five years and above and as a result five-year time deposit will now earn an interest rate of 7.8 per cent pa. The interest rate for recurring deposit with tenure of five-year has also been hiked form 6.9 per cent pa to 7.3 per cent pa.

The biggest beneficiaries will be senior citizens, who primarily depend upon these saving schemes to get regular income. The interest rate on Senior Citizen Saving scheme, which is most popular small saving schemes among senior citizen, has been raised to 8.7 per cent pa with quarterly payment.

The second highest interest rate is now being paid on SukanyaSamriddhi Account Scheme, which is meant for saving by parents for their girl child. This scheme will now earn an interest rate of 8.5 per cent pa as against the existing interest rate of 8.1 per cent pa. The saving under this scheme is eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of income tax Act.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) which is an instrument that doubles the investment in a given tenure also witnessed a rise in interest rate to 7.7 per cent pa. As a result, any money invested in KVP will now get doubled six months early. So, the money invested in KVP will now get doubled only in 112 months instead of 118 months.