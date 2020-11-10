Bihar election result 2020 live streaming: Watch full updates on Aaj Tak, India Today channels

Bihar election results: The counting of votes has started for the 230 assembly seats in Bihar on Tuesday. The counting started at 8 am in 55 centres spread across 38 districts amid tight security and in adherence to coronavirus-related protocols. Central armed police forces have also been deployed in strong rooms where the EVMs have been stored since the completion of voting.

Over 57 per cent of about 7.30 crore voters exercised their franchise in Bihar election 2020, according to the Election Commission. The Bihar Vidhan Sabha election result will decide the fate of 3,700 candidates who contested in a three-phased election held between October 27 and November 7.

To watch all the latest updates about Bihar election, Aaj Tak and India Today will show full coverage and analysis about each constituencies and leaders. If you want to read the latest updates then visit businesstoday.in live blog.

Also read: Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: JDU narrows the gap; RJD+ leading on 110, NDA on 106

Aaj Tak and India Today will also be live streaming Bihar election updates on their YouTube channels as well.

Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

Of the state's 243 assembly constituencies, among the most keenly watched will obviously be Raghopur from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. Tejashwi Yadav's parents--Lalu Yadav and Rabri Yadav --had also won from Raghopur in the past. Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur district.

Whereas the incumbent Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar is a member of the state's legislative council and has not contested the assembly election.

Also read: 'People of Bihar will give you birthday gift on result day': Lalu Yadav's wishes for son Tejashwi

Also read: Bihar Elections result 2020: When, where to watch real-time trends