Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi set to hold four rallies today, says 'will seek blessings of people'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies today in Bihar as he visits the state where elections began on Wednesday. The three-phased election is the country's biggest since the coronavirus pandemic.

The PM took to his twitter to announce his visit. In a tweet, he said, "Tomorrow, on a Sunday I will be among the people of Bihar. On the occasion of this mega-democratic festival, I will seek blessings from people at public meetings in Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha."

The PM will begin his back-to-back rallies from Chapra. As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha.

So far, PM Modi has addressed six election rallies in Bihar. In total, he will be addressing 16 rallies.

On Wednesday, as PM Modi addressed a joint rally with Nitish Kumar, he called the 31-year-old RJD leader "Jungle Raj ka Yuvraj" in what was seen to be the most direct yet in the campaign for Bihar.

Today is the final day for the campaigning for the second phase of Bihar elections. Voting will take place in 94 of 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar on Tuesday (November 3) in the second phase of polling; the final phase of voting will take place on Saturday (November 7), and the results will be announced on November 10.

Also read: Bihar Elections 2020: Free COVID-19 vaccine promise not poll code violation, says EC