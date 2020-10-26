Bihar Elections 2020: 'Voters and I believe he is corrupt,' says Chirag Paswan as he attacks Nitish Kumar

Campaigning for the first phase of polls in Bihar is set to end today but the war of words between the Lok Janshakti Party chief (LJP) Chirag Paswan and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar continues to intensify. Paswan reiterated that the Bihar CM was 'corrupt' and 'it will be cleared in the probe', if he is not involved in any malpractices.

News agency ANI quoted Paswan as saying, "I said that if they're guilty, they'll be sent to jail after probe. How can it be possible that CM doesn't know about large scale scams and corruption? He's involved too. If not, it'll be clear in a probe. But people and I believe that he's involved, he is corrupt."



He did not only address the issue of corruption but also the issue of alcohol ban that earned the Nitish Kumar-led JD (U)-BJP coalition its women voter base in Bihar.

Speaking on the alcohol ban issue, the young politician asked the government why it is not being reviewed and said, "Is liquor smuggling not going on? Everyone is getting it. Government and administration are colluding. There's not one minister in the Bihar government who doesn't know about it. If don't want to review it, it means you yourself are involved."

He added, "Everyone knows where the money is going, CM has to contest elections and do a lot of things. All of this is a matter of investigation. It'll be investigated by our government- that is where is all the money of liquor smuggling, '7 Nischay' scheme and funds by Centre going."

Though both the LJP and Janata Dal (United) are BJP's allies in Bihar, the LJP is contesting on its own whereas the JD (U) is still a part of the NDA alliance. While Chirag has launched an unabated attack against Nitish Kumar, he has expressed his admiration and respect for PM Narendra Modi.

