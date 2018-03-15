Binani Cement creditors pick Dalmia Bharat despite UltraTech's increased bid

Yesterday, the Dalmia Bharat-Bain Piramal Resurgence Fund consortium moved a step closer towards acquiring Binani Cement, with its bid getting the final nod from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the beleaguered firm. The voting process reportedly went on for over four hours before its resolution plan got approved.

This appears to be one of the rare cases where banks don't have to take a haircut. The report adds that the Dalmia consortium offered to repay all secured lenders but only one of the unsecured lenders - IDBI Bank. The Rs 6,700 crore offer also includes a capital infusion of Rs 4 billion. As per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the next and final step is to get the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve of their choice. "Usually after the CoC voting, it takes two to three days to place the proposal before the NCLT for final approval," added the source.

But therein lies the rub. A day after Dalmia was declared the highest bidder, UltraTech Cement had approached the bankruptcy court questioning the rejection of its bid. The Aditya Birla Group company had reportedly also served a notice to the resolution professional asking for details on the weight given to its bid compared to the winning bid. "Expect a full-scale legal battle as the resolution professional ran a non-transparent process while ignoring our offer," an UltraTech executive told the Business Standard.

Incidentally, last week, UltraTech Cement also hiked up its bid by Rs 700 crore to around Rs 7,200 crore in a last-ditch gambit to acquire the debt-stricken asset. UltraTech also offered to pay 100 per cent of secured lenders and unsecured lenders debt, but Iyer reportedly did not respond to the offer. To remind you, Bank of Baroda had dragged Binani Cement to NCLT last July after it failed to repay a loan of over Rs 97 crore debt - the total debt stands at around Rs 4,000 crore - and the insolvency resolution process was being overseen by Deloitte's Vijaykumar Iyer.

In the first act of this ongoing drama, JSW Cement won the first round of bidding for Binani. But it lost its prize when the resolution professional called for rebids after discovering new liabilities of the company. Then, last month, the parent firm approached the Kolkata bench of NCLT alleging that the resolution professional had a "personal interest" in undervaluing the cement company so that it could be given to their "favourite company". Binani Industries had pegged the value of the beleaguered firm at Rs 17,300 crore, which is more than double the winning bid. And now UltraTech seemingly can't let go of it.

On Tuesday, the NCLT reportedly asked Iyer to appear before the court to answer questions on the bidding process. The next hearing is scheduled for March 19.

If the NCLT rules in its favour in the Binani Cements case, Dalmia Bharat Cement would have made a hat-trick when it comes to snapping up stressed assets. It has already acquired Murli Cement and Kalyanpur Cement