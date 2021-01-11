Bitcoin drops to one-week low at $33,477

Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12% to a one-week low as rising US yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt non-income paying assets.

Bitcoin fell as far as $33,447, its lowest since January 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20% to a one-week low of $1,007.51.

