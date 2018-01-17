Black money crackdown: Govt blacklists 1.2 lakh more firms over non-compliance

The government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to strike off the names of 1.20 lakh more companies from the official records for various non-compliances as part of its continuing battle to root out the menace of black money. As many as 2.26 lakh companies have already been deregistered as most of them were shell companies suspected of being used for money laundering. Over 3 lakh directors associated with these firms have been disqualified and cannot function on the board of directors of other companies either.

The decision to cancel the registration of another 1.2 lakh companies was taken after a review meeting last week. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary, who chaired the review meeting, has directed officials to expedite action against the companies that are to be struck off the records, according to an official statement.

Till the end of December 2017, over 2.26 lakh companies were deregistered for various non-compliances and being inactive for an inordinately long period. These moves are part of larger efforts to curb illicit fund flows and round tripping from tax havens. According to the press statement, 1,157 cases had been filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for restoration of deregistered companies. Out of these cases, NCLT had given orders for considering restoration of 180 companies, of which 128 companies have already been restored by the concerned Registrars of Companies (RoCs) after completion of the requisite compliance formalities, the statement disclosed.

With respect to 992 court cases pertaining to disqualification of directors that are pending with various high courts, the ministry said around 190 cases have been disposed of. Besides, the minister has asked for handling cases on a priority basis under the ``condonation of delay scheme'' in order to ensure that eligible companies can avail of the benefit. The scheme, which would be operational till March 31, 2018, provides an opportunity for defaulting companies to submit their filings.

The ministry also said there is now a trend of increasing compliance after the striking-off and disqualification exercise. More and more companies are coming forward to file their annual returns and statements on the MCA21, it added. All filings under the Companies Act are to be made through the MCA21 portal.

The minister emphasised that message should be sent out to company secretaries and directors of all companies to ensure that filings are made on time, which would also help prevent unnecessary litigation and prosecution. Chaudhary said the ministry ensures that principles of good corporate governance are followed in letter and spirit and an atmosphere of trust prevails for the investors.

Similarly, it is important to ensure that unscrupulous elements do not misuse the corporate governance channels to defraud innocent investors, he said.