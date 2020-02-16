'Come, bless your son'! Kejriwal invites Delhiites to oath-taking ceremony in Ramlila Maidan

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Arvind Kejriwal invited Delhiites again for his oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday at 10 am.

Referring himself as "son of Delhi", Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony. The AAP convener tweeted saying, "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son".



CM pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020 Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi's chief minister -- for a third consecutive term today. Along with him, six other AAP leaders will also take oath, which includes--Manish Sisodia, Satendra Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam. Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as Ministers in the Delhi govt. pic.twitter.com/NTAT1yXQUn Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2020

A day before the oath-taking ceremony, Arvind Kejriwal had called for a dinner meeting of his new cabinet ministers to discuss the action plan of the Delhi Government for the next three months.

In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party retained power in the just-concluded Delhi Assembly polls. This time AAP bagged 62 out of the 70 seats while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at Ramlila Maidan. Also, over 120 CCTV cameras and 12 LED screens have been installed at the venue. As many as 45,000 chairs have been arranged for the people.

