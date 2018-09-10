Body of HDFC VP Siddharth Sanghvi found in Mumbai, cab driver arrested

The body of Siddharth Sanghvi, HDFC Bank vice president, based in Mumbai, who went missing five days ago, has been recovered. One Sarfaraz Shaikh has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder. Shaikh, a cab driver, has confessed that he killed the 39-year-old bank executive.

Shaikh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to confine), 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to murder) and 302 (murder).

The cab driver also confessed that he carried out the crime under the instructions of Sanghvi's colleague. A few of Sanghvi's co-workers have been detained. Senior police officials, as mentioned in a report in India Today, said that several HDFC bank employees are being investigated.

Sanghvi went missing on September 5 after he left his Kamala Mills, Lower Parel office. CCTV footage from the Kamala Mills compound showed Sanghvi's blue Maruti Ignis car leaving the parking lot at around 7:50 pm.

Sanghvi is believed to have gone missing by 8:30 pm, after his family who were trying to contact him could not get through. Following that, the family contacted Sanghvi's colleagues. They eventually approached Mumbai Police to file a missing person's report.

Sanghvi's phone was found to be switched on the next day. The police were able to trace the signal to Navi Mumbai's Kopar Khairane, where they found his car with blood stains near the rear seat.

According to reports, Sanghvi's promotions and increments were the object of envy of many of his colleagues. He was promoted thrice in a span of ten years, which could have led to his alleged murder. Sanghvi had joined the company in 2007 and was promoted to the position of assistant vice president in 2011. In 2015, he was made deputy vice president and was elevated to the position of vice president in January, 2017.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)