India likely to miss bullet train deadline due to farmers' protests

The fast-tracked plans for the much-hyped bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad now risk getting derailed by vociferous protests over land acquisition. Citing government officials, a Reuters report claims that the Japan-backed $17 billion project is likely to miss its December deadline to acquire land due to protests by fruit growers in Maharashtra. Protests, backed by local politicians, have flared up in recent months against attempts to secure sections of a 108-km stretch, which is around one-fifth of the entire bullet train corridor. This threatens the government's hope of advancing the project's completion target by a year to 2022, the 75th year of India's independence.

So Modi's office is now monitoring the project week-to-week, as Indian officials seek to reassure Tokyo that the hurdles can be overcome through intense negotiations with the sapota and mango growers in the state, who are reluctant to part with their land.

"I've worked hard for three decades to develop this plantation, and they are asking me to hand over this land," said sapota farmer Dashrat Purav, 62, who owns an orchard in Palghar. He also told the news agency that he would sell his land only if at least one of his two unemployed sons was promised a government job.

"Land acquisition for any project is complex in India", said Dhananjay Kumar, spokesman for the National High Speed Rail Corp Ltd that is overseeing the project. This is not the only big-ticket project that is struggling to acquire land currently. The planned $44 billion refinery to be run by a consortium including Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, is in the same boat. With tens of millions of farmers tilling small holdings in the country, protests against land acquisitions are de rigueur.

Two senior officials with the state-run Indian Railways told the news agency that failure to procure the bullet train land by the deadline would delay disbursal of soft-loans by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a government development body, which is reviewing the project next month. Japan is majority-funding the train project through a 50-year loan.

A JICA spokeswoman said that India must create relocation plans for local residents and make them public in order to enter into a loan agreement covering the main part of the bullet train project. "It is possible that it takes time to sign a contract as India takes proper and careful measures in line with JICAs guidelines for environmental and social considerations," she added.

The report added Indian officials have sought a meeting this month with transport ministry officials in Tokyo to assuage Japan's concerns. A Japanese transport ministry official, who deals with the bullet train project, said that Indian officials had told them that they can manage the land acquisition. "We will continue to work together with the Indian government to bring this project forward with an aim to start operation in 2023," the official said.

Ashwani Lohani, chairman of the Indian Railway Board, said the issues with farmers were not insurmountable. A source told Reuters that in order to sweeten the deal for people opposed to selling their land, Indian Railways has thrown its weight behind NHSRCL, pledging funds from its own welfare scheme to build schools and community halls. Furthermore, the government has reportedly offered to buy land at a 25 per cent premium to the market value. Farmers are, in addition, being offered resettlement dues of Rs 5 lakh or 50 percent of the land value, whichever is higher.

However, local political opposition in Palghar, ahead of a general election next year, has fanned the protests. Opponents say the bullet train is wasteful and the money would be better used upgrading the country's rickety rail infrastructure. Farmers have even threatened a hunger strike.

Last week, farmers and local activists disrupted a public hearing conducted by NHSRCL, its second attempt to hold such an event in less than a month. The first one last month was also cut short by protests. "In coming weeks, we will intensify the protests," Nilam Gorhe, a spokesman for Shiv Sena, told the agency. The regional party that has an on-off relationship with Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has been backing the local protesters.

Will the Modi juggernaut be able to cross this hurdle on time? There's certainly a lot riding on the project. The government also hopes to generate hundreds of jobs through the train project, and hence is pushing hard to finish it on time. Modi has also called the project crucial for his pet Make in India campaign aimed at lifting the share of manufacturing in India's $2 trillion economy.

Japanese companies such as Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, JFE Holdings, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi are likely to supply at least 70 percent of the core components of the rail line.

