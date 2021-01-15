Brazil says flight to India for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines delayed

Brazil's health ministry said on Thursday that a flight to India to seek two million off-the-shelf doses of Astrazeneca's coronavirus vaccine has been pushed back a day to Friday.

In a statement, the ministry cited "international logistical issues," adding that the flight will take off from the northeastern city of Recife at 11:00 pm local time on Friday and that its return date is still to be decided.

