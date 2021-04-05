Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after Bombay HC orders CBI probe

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the Bombay high court asked the CBI to file an FIR in an extortion case on Monday. Deshmukh met Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray to tender his resignation, NCP chief Nawab Malik told news agency ANI.

After the high court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar Ji & party leaders & said he doesn't want to remain in the post. He went to tender his resignation to the CM. Party has requested to the CM to accept his resignation: State Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/oukzN05833 ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

Earlier today, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded Deshmukh's resignation after the Bombay HC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into allegations of corruption and misconduct made against the latter by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

On March 25, Singh filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officers, including arrested cop Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

"Truth will come out in the preliminary inquiry. It is improper for Deshmukh to continue as minister after the HC order. He should resign on moral grounds, face the probe and come back to the ministry if he is found to be innocent," Fadnavis told reporters, adding that Thackeray must ask Deshmukh to resign if the NCP leader refuses to quit.

Fadnavis also alleged the Thackeray government had decided not to allow the CBI to take up cases in Maharashtra but the Bombay HC and the Supreme Court had the power to direct such investigations.

He added that the CBI probe will reveal how an extortion racket was carried out with "blessings of the government and ministers", he said.

The court acknowledged that since the state government has already launched a high-level probe in the case, the CBI should lodge an FIR only after 15 days and decide on a future course of action after the preliminary probe. While hearing a plea filed by Dr Jaishri Patil regarding the allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Bombay HC said Deshmukh is the state home minister and no impartial probe can be done by the police.

