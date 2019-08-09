Arun Jaitley Health Live Updates: Under watch of cardiologists, nephrologists, endocrinologists at AIIMS

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday after he had had trouble breathing. The senior BJP was suffering from ill health for a long time and was rushed to AIIMS he complained of uneasiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan have already reached the hospital. Other ministers and senior leaders are en route too.

Below are the Live Updates on Arun Jaitley's health at BusinessToday.In:

09:29 pm: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from AIIMS, New Delhi.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. According to AIIMS, Arun Jaitley is haemodynamically stable. pic.twitter.com/c4HnGNnUXC ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019 09:20 pm: "Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS today morning. He is currently undergoing treatmentin the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present he is haemodynamically stable," said a bulletin by AIIMS, New Delhi. 09:05 pm: Union Ministers Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore, Harsh Vardhan, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and others are still present at AIIMS, New Delhi. 08:39 pm: Arun Jaitley's condition is stable. A medical bulletin with updates on his health will be released at 10:30 pm. 08:37 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at AIIMS 08:31 pm: PM Modi has left AIIMS. Other senior leaders are still at the hospital. 08:31 pm: Endocrinologists, nephrologists are examining Arun Jaitley. 08:30 pm: A medical bulletin containing updates on Arun Jaitley's health to be released soon. 08:17 pm: PM Narendra Modi arrives at AIIMS. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted pic.twitter.com/nW91PEEl25 ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

08:14pm: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are at AIIMS.

08:03 pm: Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at AIIMS, PM Modi on his way.

07:50 pm: Former Finance Minister is at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for regular medical check-up after he complained of uneasiness and trouble in breathing.