CoWin server down as COVID-19 vaccine registration opens for above 18 yrs

As registration for COVID-19 vaccination began for those above 18 years at 4 pm on Wednesday, many users complained that CoWin server was down and they were not able to register.

Many users couldn't get one-time password (OTP) for proceeding ahead with the registration process. People took to Twitter to share their experience with the registration process.

#cowinregistration Govt : get registered for vaccine Govt website: pic.twitter.com/nYZtR3e7eS - Appy is Listening (@1D_Appy) April 28, 2021

4 baje reg. khulna tha ya bandh hone wale tha ? #cowinregistration Happened what expected server down pic.twitter.com/qkwoBb8wmo - Suresh Rao (@RaoSahabkaLadka) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, many users complained that they were not able to schedule appointment after registering through CoWin portal as appointments were available only for those above 45 years of age.

#cowinregistration No appointment is available in all over rajasthan. Then why this drama is? pic.twitter.com/JmgJ7tSW1Y - (@govardhanraj) April 28, 2021

All centers showing only for 45 plus #cowinregistration pic.twitter.com/6f7SY1Yfb0 - Shrinath Periyapatna (@ShrinathPpatna) April 28, 2021

The government, through the Twitter handle of Aarogya Setu app, clarified that those below 45 years of age would be able to book appointments after state governments and private vaccination centres schedule vaccination sessions.

Vaccination appointments for 18 plus will be possible once the State Governments and Private Vaccination Centers schedule Vaccination sessions. Registration is happening on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX. - Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has announced that everyone above the age of 18 years would be eligible to get the vaccination against the virus from May 1.

Under the phase III of the vaccination programme, vaccine manufacturers have been permitted to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. States have also been empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 years for the same.

Serum Institute of India has said it will offer its vaccine, Covishield, to state governments at Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has pegged price for its Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for state government, Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals, and $15-20 for export.

The central government has asked both the manufacturers to lower the prices for their vaccines.

Also read: 39 vaccines to battle Covid-19 by December; 6 from India

Also read: Centre will not import COVID-19 vaccines, leaves the decision to states