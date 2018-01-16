BT Podcast: India-Israel venture into less explored areas of cooperation; Expectations mount from the 2018 Auto expo

Download BT Podcast



India-Israel venture into less explored areas of cooperation

On Day 2 of his maiden visit to India, second by any Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi invited Israeli defence companies to take advantage of the liberalized FDI regime to make more in India with Indian companies. The two countries also inked 9 MoUs in areas like oil and gas, air transport, space, etc. In the joint statement, the two leaders also expressed desire to scale up the existing Centers of Excellence in India which have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation between the two countries. They are venturing into less explored areas of cooperation, such as oil and gas, cyber security, films, and start-ups.



UIDAI to discuss Aadhaar deadline with banking and telecom regulators

According to a report by the Economic Times, top officials at the Unique Identification Authority of India will meet the country's banking and telecom regulators to discuss whether there is a need for fresh deadlines to link the Aadhaar number with essential services. These discussions are taking place in the wake of new security protocols which are being introduced to improve privacy



Infosys announces 95% variable pay, highest in past nine quarters

The Indian IT sector has been synonymous with pink slips and spiralling attrition, but is seeing a new trend of late. There is an increasing reliance on variable pay to reward the workforce. Two days ago, news reports claimed that Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest IT services company, had declared 100% of the target variable pay to all its India employees for the third quarter of this financial year. And now rival Infosys has followed suit. According to The Economic Times, India's second-largest IT player has given 95% of variable pay in the December quarter-the highest level of payout in the past nine quarters.



Telecom sector loses 40,000 jobs since 2017, may cull 50,000 more: Report

Faced with uncertainty, the once-sunshine telecom sector will continue to witness decline in headcounts for the next six-nine months, taking the total number of job losses to 80,000-90,000, says a report. The sector, which has been witnessing rough weather in terms of profitability due to rising competition and lower margins, has witnessed large scale lay-offs making job scenario uncertain, said a CIEL HR Services report. The report is based on a survey among around 100 senior and mid-level employees of 65 telecom and software and hardware service providers to telecom companies.



Expectations mount from the 2018 Auto expo

India's Auto Expo, the second largest auto show in the world by the numbers, will be held in February. The theme this time is "automotive technologies that drive the world." The two-part event will host a components show and a motor show. The components show will take place February 8-11 at the Pragati Maidan convention center in New Delhi, while the motor show will go on from February 9-14 at the India Exposition Mart building in Greater Noida. With booths from more than 2000 automotive industry professionals, auto enthusiasts are in for a treat. There will be more than 100 product unveilings and around 24 launches.

