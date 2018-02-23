BT Podcast: PNB-Nirav Modi: PwC to probe Rs 11,300 crore fraud

Download BT Podcast



PwC to probe Rs 11,300 crore PNB fraud

Punjab National Bank has appointed PwC as an auditor to conduct the investigation into the alleged Rs 11,300-crore fraud involving jewellers Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and their companies. According to a report by Economic Times PwC has been asked to gather evidence that can be used against Modi and his associates in court. PwC has been asked to identify how the letter of undertaking (LoU) mechanism was misused by Modi, track the money and check on the end use of the funds raised. It will also quantify PNB's losses due to the alleged scam.

PNB adopts strict SWIFT controls after scam

As reported by Reuters, Punjab National Bank has stepped up its controls on the use of global payments network SWIFT following the alleged Rs 11,300 crore scam, according to memos issued this month and seen by Reuters. The new measures mean only PNB officers will be able to initiate messages on SWIFT, taking away the authority of clerks to do so. Several new limits have been placed on the amount that officers can generate depending on their seniority in the bank hierarchy.

Ola is an excellent competitor: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, on a two day visit to India, has said that they have tough competition in India and Ola is an excellent competitor.

However, he stressed that they are ahead of the Indian cab sharing service in the market though it is a constant battle. He also added that while Ola is hyper-local and has that advantage, Uber has the support of global technology. He said he was focusing on his India product, though he admitted to not being sure if growth in the country would come through a merger sometime in the near future.



CBI arrests Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari, son Rahul in loan default case

In a big breakthrough, the CBI arrested Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari, his son Rahul Kothari and two directors of the company for defrauding a consortium of banks of over Rs 3,695 crore. The agency was questioning the stationery czar-turned-loan defaulter for the past three days. Kothari had taken several loans worth Rs 2,919 crore - with interest around Rs 3,695 crore - from a consortium of seven banks since 2008, but allegedly used the money for other business purposes, and defaulted on them.

Alibaba might pick up stake in Dailyhunt

Alibaba has proposed to pick up a 10-12% stake in Dailyhunt at a valuation of close to $500 million according to business news daily Mint. The news app is also looking for other funding options. If the discussions are successful, Alibaba would be the second Chinese investor in the company. Alibaba has been scaling up in India, betting on a number of e-commerce, entertainment and logistics companies.In 2015, Goldman Sachs Group had termed Dailyhunt as one of the possible "billion-dollar babies" among India's internet start-ups



PM Modi welcomes Justin Trudeau via tweet, says looking forward to meet him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally welcomed his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau five days after the latter arrived in India through a tweet. PM Modi took to Twitter saying that he is looking forward to meeting the Canadian PM on Friday. Trudeau arrived in India for his first state visit with his wife and three children. In a following tweet, Modi wished that Trudeau and his family had enjoyed their stay so far and said he particularly looks forward to meet the three children of the Canadian PM. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Modi with Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace, taken during his 2015 Canada visit.

