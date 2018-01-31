BT Podcast: Shah Rukh Khan gets a notice from the Income Tax department

Download BT Podcast



KPMG Survey finds US tax reforms may get reflected in budget 2018





A survey of KPMG India, where 300 senior finance professionals were polled, has shown that most respondents think tax environment has improved over last fiscal. According to the survey, the recent US tax reforms may get mirrored in the Indian budget through reduction in corporate tax. Majority of these respondents expect other levies such as minimum alternate tax, securities transaction tax and dividend distribution tax to remain unchanged.

A coalition of civil society groups has asked Narendra Modi government to announce a Rs 200,000 crore agricultural debt relief package in the forthcoming Union Budget 2018.

The coalition wants this amount, along with a matching contribution from state governments, to be used to provide meaningful debt relief to distressed farmers across the country. At least 25 percent of the package should go as debt relief from non-institutional loans to tenant farmers, sharecroppers, adivasi farmers and women farmers who did not have access to institutional loans, it says.

Hyundai to introduce first electric car in India next year

The race to go electric continues in the automobile sector. Hyundai will introduce its first electric car in the Indian market next year, becoming the first global automaker to do so. The vehicle will be imported in a completely knocked down (CKD) form. The company will showcase the Ioniq electric vehicle at the Auto Expo that begins next week. The Managing Director and CEO at Hyundai Motor India Y.K Koo spoke to the business news daily Business Standard explaining that pricing of the electric vehicle will be determined based on the market conditions. The company might introduce Ionic in the domestic market or bring the Kona electric vehicle but it first wants to test the readiness of the market for such vehicles.

Shah Rukh Khan gets a notice from the Income Tax department

The Income Tax department has zeroed in on Shah Rukh Khan. It has provisionally attached the actor's farmhouse located in Alibag. The notice was issued under Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (PBPT).The allegation is that the actor had applied for land stating it would be for farming purposes but then constructed a farmhouse for personal use. The farmhouse is a luxurious property with a swimming pool, its own beach and a private helipad.



Meryl Streep applies to trademark her name

Meryl Streep, the most celebrated actress of her generation, has filed an application to trademark her name. The application was filed with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 22. It requests that the name Meryl Streep be trademarked for "entertainment services," movie appearances, speaking engagements and autographs. The 68 year old actress received her 21st Academy award nomination last week. She has won three Oscars, three Emmys and six Golden Globes. Many celebrities trademark their names or catch phrases to protect their intellectual property.



