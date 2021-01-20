Budget 2021: PM Modi to chair all-party meet to decide budget agenda on Jan 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual all-party meeting on January 30 wherein the agenda for the Budget session of Parliament 2021 will be decided. Invitation for the all-party meet has been sent out to the house leaders of all parties.

"The all-party meeting will be held on January 30, where the government will put forth its legislative business for the Parliament session and would also listen to the opposition's suggestions," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told PTI.

An all-party meeting is a ritual before the beginning of every Parliament session to ensure smooth functioning. This time, however, the meeting will be held a day after the Budget session begins on January 29.

This year's Budget session will be held in two parts -- first part will be held from January 29 to February 15 and the second part will be held from March 8 to April 8. The Parliament will sit in two shifts: Rajya Sabha will sit from 9am to 2pm and Lok Sabha will conduct its business in the second half from 4pm to 8pm.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has said that all COVID-19 related protocols will be in place and RT-PCR tests will be conducted for all Members of Parliament in the Parliament House Complex (PHC) between January 27 and January 28, 2021.

